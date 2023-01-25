SAVANNAH (WSAV) – The Savannah State men’s and women’s basketball teams defeated Benedict College Wednesday night at Tiger Arena. This was the first time since Benedict defeated the men and women in the 2022 SIAC basketball tournament.

The women cruised to a 70-51 victory. For the women, this is their third straight victory. The remain alone atop the SIAC East Standings.

The men had a little more difficult. They outlasted Benedict, 58-54. The Tigers started out the game sluggish. They trailed by six points, but started to find a rhythm midway through the first half. The men also lead the eastside of conference.

Coincidentally, the next match up for Savannah State is Benedict on Saturday, Jan. 28. This time they will travel to Columbia.