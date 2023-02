SAVANNAH (WSAV) – The Savannah State baseball team opened the season with a series win over Virginia State at home.

On Saturday, Savannah State won the first game of the series, 12-0. In the first game on Sunday, the Tigers fell, 12-3. In the rubber match, Savannah State jumped on Virginia State early. They scored three runs in the first. They went on to win, 20-0.

The next time Savannah State takes field is next Saturday at home against Bluefield State at 1 p.m.