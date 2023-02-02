SAVANNAH (WSAV) – The expectations are high on College Street for the Savannah State baseball team. The 2022 SIAC regular season champs return the conference player in the year, Joe Smith, and the No. 1 pitcher, Jarod Showalter.

The Tigers will have to replace five seniors, who were key contributors and played in the field, and a couple of pitchers. Coach Carlton Hardy, the 2022 SIAC Coach of the year, believes the team can overcome the loss based on their strong recruiting classes.

“The new guys we brought in and the backups we had last year we are looking for them to step up,” head coach Carlton Hardy said. “Our motto is: ‘Next Man Up.’ We put last year behind us and the biggest thing that we are talking about is finishing.”

Savannah State opens the season at home against Virginia State on Feb. 4 at 11 a.m.. They will complete the three-game series with a doubleheader on Sunday with the first pitch scheduled at noon.