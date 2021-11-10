Coastal Empire, Lowcountry athletes make college choices official on first day of Early Signing Period

The early fall signing period for high school athletes opened for business on Wednesday and multiple area athletes took advantage of the opportunity, putting ink to paper on their college dreams.

SAVANNAH COUNTRY DAY- Reed Lotter (Auburn golf)



Savannah Country Day’s phenom golfer had several SEC schools chasing after him; including Ole Miss and South Carolina.



However, he knew that he’d found a home with the Auburn Tigers when he stepped on campus.



“Just the putting greens and short game areas are cool and the driving range is awesome,” Lotter said. “I really liked the facilities. It’s so cool, Auburn as a university, how they toilet paper Toomer’s Corner after every football win. It’s just such a good culture.”

Reed Lotter of @SCDS_Athletics had multiple SEC schools after him, but he knew it was @AuburnMGolf from the moment he stepped on campus.



Lotter won the 2021 Sam Burns Classic over the Summer, which guarantees him a spot in the 2022 Club Car Championship at The Landings Club on Whitemarsh Island.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND – Ady O’Grady (USC Upstate volleyball), Amanda Magnin (Southern Wesleyan soccer), Reagan Marchant (South Carolina softball), Katie Lyons (St. Bonaventure swimming)



Four Seahawk athletes made their college declarations official in a ceremony in the Seahawks’ main gymnasium.



Volleyball player Ady O’Grady was a vital part of the Seahawk team that made the state semifinals in 2021 and won the state title in 2020. She will be playing her college ball in Spartanburg, South Carolina at USC Upstate.



Soccer goalkeeper Amanda Magnin was getting looks from Division I schools, but the Christian environment at Southern Wesleyan won her over, not to mention the potential to start as a freshman.

Reagan Marchant moved from Lancaster, Pennsylvania to the Lowcountry in part to experience deep-south softball. The move paid off, as Marchant will be joining the Gamecocks in 2022.

Katie Lyons made the opposite move from her classmate Reagan. A lifelong southerner and swimmer, Lyons chose to move to upstate New York and swim with St. Bonaventure. She plans to major in broadcast journalism and is excited to see snow for only the third time in her life.

BENEDICTINE – Justin Thomas (Georgia baseball)



Justin Thomas has been one of UGA baseball’s prized commits for well over a year now, and it’s not hard to see why.



The star centerfielder hit .455 with a .547 on-base percentage in his junior year as the Cadets made a run all the way to the 4A state title game. As if that weren’t enough, his ERA clocked in at an eye-popping 1.42.



Somehow, Thomas is just as impressive on the football field, racking up 1780 all-purpose yards through the regular season with 27 total touchdowns. He’ll lead the Cadets into the first round of the playoffs against Thomas County Central on Friday.

RICHMOND HILL- Evan Cowan (Georgia College baseball), Leighton Finley (UGA baseball), Luke Boone (Georgia State baseball), Sarah Hungerford (Columbus state soccer), Abby Levines (Augusta University volleyball), Jasai Taylor (Troy track and field)













Scenes from Richmond Hill’s signing day, where six athletes committed to play at the next level. (Photos courtesy of Richmond Hill’s athletic department.)

WAYNE COUNTY – Luke Boykin (UGA baseball)