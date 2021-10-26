Coach’s Corner raises money for local non-profit through Braves party area

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – John Henderson hasn’t gotten a lot of sleep recently.



“There is no real sleep routine,” Henderson said. “We get honked at between three in the morning, six in the morning. It’s a barrage of honks and it’s not a good sleeping experience, but it’s for a good cause.”



Henderson, the owner of Coach’s Corner on E. Victory Drive in Savannah, has been sleeping on an elevated deck that he and friends constructed outside of his restaurant.



The deck, which has a sign on the side that says “Honk for the Braves,” has gone up every time Atlanta made the playoffs since 1991.



“When we first started, it was a 10-by-15 platform,” Henderson said. “Now it’s an 800-square foot platform.”



That platform holds close to two dozen people at a time, a portable hot tub, a massage chair, multiple couches and coolers, two flat-screen TVs on tables and a homemade teepee that serves as Henderson’s home away from home for as long as the Braves are in the playoffs.



Fans can only gain access to the platform once they’ve made a donation to Help Save One of Our Own, a nonprofit that helps with the financial needs of sick people in the Savannah area.



“The response to the Braves has been amazing and the donations have been coming in really good,” Henderson said. “We’ve raised about $15,000 so far.”



Henderson opens the capacity after 3 p.m. and it is subject to capacity limits.