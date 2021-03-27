Club Car Round 3 Recap: McGreevy in the lead, former Armstrong State star Tuten tied for fourth

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Sunday is shaping up to be an incredible day at The Landings Club. Headed into the final round of play, Max McGreevy holds a narrow one shot lead at the Club Car Championship.

The University of Oklahoma graduate has led after all three rounds and will try to become the first wire-to-wire winner on the Korn Ferry Tour since 2018.

“It’s been weird holding the lead the entire week, but I’m glad I still have the lead,” McGreevy said post-round. “I wish I played a little bit better, I could have distanced myself a little bit, but everything I’ve needed to make I’ve made so far this week. Hopefully I can keep that up tomorrow and make some more putts.”

Meanwhile, just two shots behind McGreevy, sits former Armstrong State golfer Shad Tuten. Tuten, who lived in Savannah for six years, is tied for fourth and will play in the second-to-last group Sunday afternoon.

“Honestly I play my best golf when I take it day by day and keep the ball in front of me,” Tuten explained after his six-under third round. “I’m never going to overpower a course and I’m never going to hit every green. I just know what I’m good at, I’m doing that this week, and it’s working.”

Tuten’s impressive third round performance included a clean card — six birdies, 12 pars, and no bogeys.

“I had a good ball-striking day, didn’t get into any trouble or anything, and just had fun,” Tuten said with a smile.

Tuten will tee off Sunday afternoon at 12:18 p.m. with Brett Coletta and Brian Campbell. In the video above, WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete brings you the highlights and post-round interviews from Day 3 at the Club Car Championship.