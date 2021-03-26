Club Car Recap: Day Two sees local golfers cut from tournament

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV): Most people love Fridays, but golfers don’t; at least, unless the golfer in question happens to be near the top of the leaderboard.

If they’re not, Friday could be cut day.

Against that backdrop, golfers went out to Deer Creek at The Landings once again for the Club Car Championship, where they found a pretty friendly golf course.

Sixty-four was the lowest score on Friday and 11 players shot a 65.

Unfortunately, the golfer with the biggest cheering section missed the cut.

Country Day phenom Reed Lotter won’t be moving on.

However, he did say that he felt more comfortable as the tournament went along.

“I looked at my watch after nine holes and I was like woah, it took like three hours but it felt like 30 minutes,” Lotter said. “But I kind of calmed down after the first nine. It kind of felt normal, like a normal tournament.”

Lotter is not the only local golfer to find himself on the wrong side of the cut line; in fact, the only one still around is Shad Tuten.

He didn’t have quite the round he had on Thursday, when he shot an opening-round 67, but he did shoot a two-under 70, mostly thanks to birdies on three of the last five holes.

That’s good enough for a combined seven-under-par and a tie for ninth place.

Max McGreevy is still the tournament leader at twelve-under-par.