SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Just five months after the 2020 tournament concluded, more than 150 golfers flocked to Savannah once again for the 2021 Club Car Championships.
Max McGreevy out of Edmond, Oklahoma leads after the opening day with a seven-under 65, putting him one stroke ahead of both American Curtis Thompson and Canadian Stuart McDonald.
McGreevy said that the Deer Creek course is a good fit for him.
“I was super excited to get back over here,” McGreevy said. “I really like this golf course, I think it suits my game really well. I got to hit a lot of fairways. Big Georgia pines kind of line the fairways. It looks very comfortable to me out here. There’s not a tee shot I don’t like.”
Armstrong State graduate Shad Tuten is tied for fourth at -5. Dalton Ward out of St. Simons Island, Georgia sits at -4.
Club Car Championships tee off at The Landings Club
