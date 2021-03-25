Club Car Championships tee off at The Landings Club

STATESBORO, G.a. (WSAV) - Running across the bridge over Eagle Creek is a time-honored tradition for Georgia Southern football players.

A new group of Eagles got to do it on Wednesday to kick off the 2021 spring practice season.

"Last year we didn't get a chance to have a spring and barely had a summer," said quarterback Justin Tomlin. "We kind of had to do a lot and put a lot in in a short period of time. Doing the spring this year will help us out a lot.

Tomlin has the most experience among returning quarterbacks, having played in 15 games and started four over his career as an Eagle. However, he does not have a lock on the top QB job: Georgia Tech transfer James Graham figures to give him a run for his money.

Other questions for the Eagles included the health of starting running back J.D. King's knee and which pass rusher will take the mantle from graduated defensive end Raymond Johnson.