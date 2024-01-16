SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Tournament officials have announced that tickets are now on sale for the 2024 Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club. Different ticket options can be found at clubcarchampionshipattlc.com/tickets.

The 2024 Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club takes place April 1-7 in Savannah at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club’s acclaimed Deer Creek Course.

While weekly general admission tickets are available, tournament hospitality offerings are now available for The Landings Company Eagle’s Nest, Schooner Cove Suites presented by Publix, and the 518 Pass. Tickets for the official Korn Ferry Tour’s seventh playing start at $10, while kids 18 and under receive free general admission with a ticketed adult.

Tournament tickets with additional access to the second annual Club Car Concert on the Range powered by Trojan Battery Company begin at $20. The 2024 Club Car Concert on the Range will be held Saturday evening, April 6, and features national touring sensation Yacht Rock Revue. The show will take place at the Deer Creek driving range following the third round of competition. All Saturday general admission ticket sales will go to benefit Folds of Honor.

Registration is now also open for the tournament’s Outrun Hunger Fore Kids Cafe 5K sponsored by the Larsen Family. This charity road race will be held Saturday, March 30, at 9 a.m. and officially kicks off tournament week for the Club Car Championship.

Participants will follow a scenic 5K route through the tournament’s championship Deer Creek golf course. Following the race, runners and walkers can enjoy a free post-race party, including complimentary food and beverage and dog-friendly activities.

Entry for the race is $35 per person during the early registration period through February 14. Fees are $40 per person starting February 15 until sold out. Participants receive an official Outrun Hunger Fore Kids Cafe 5K sponsored by the Larsen Family-themed race shirt, finisher’s medal, race bib, and one complimentary weekly general admission ticket to the Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club. The race is open to the first 300 runners and walkers. Strollers and leashed dogs are encouraged.

All net proceeds for the race will benefit the Kids Cafe at America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia. The race has raised nearly $40,000 since it began back in 2020. Applications for registration can be found here.

For more information about the Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club, including tickets, sponsorship, and volunteer opportunities, visit the tournament’s website at this link.

Stay connected with the Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club by following the tournament on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook at @clubcarchamp.

*Kids 10 and under receive complimentary access to hospitality venues when accompanied by a properly credentialed adult.

*General Admission access to the Club Car Concert on the Range requires the purchase of a valid Saturday tournament ticket. Ticket choices include a weekly option and an upgraded pass with VIP concert amenities.