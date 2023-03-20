SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Several ticket options are available for the Club Car Championship, from general admission to the 518 Pass.

Keep reading for a look at all ticket options.

  • General Admission
    • Access to Tournament Grounds
    • Access to Fan Zone 10 – 4 PM Friday – Sunday
    • Saturday and Weekly tickets include access to Military Appreciation Day
    • Saturday and Weekly tickets include general admission access to the Club Car Concert on the Range powered by Trojan Battery Company featuring Yacht Rock Revue
    • Free admission for students (with a valid student ID) and children 17 and under (with a ticketed adult)
    • Visit this link for tickets
  • General Admission + VIP Concert
    • Weekly access to Tournament Grounds
    • Reserved VIP area near front of stage at Club Car Concert on the Range powered by Trojan Battery Company featuring Yacht Rock Revue
    • All-inclusive venue at the concert – food and full bar
    • Private VIP Restroom
    • Visit this link for tickets
  • Schooner Cove Suites
    • Access to rooftop suite at signature Hole #5, Schooner Cove
    • Comfortable outdoor seating
    • Includes two (2) drinks per person, daily
    • Tailgate bites provided by Publix
    • Complimentary non-alcoholic beverages and water
    • Visit this link for tickets
  • The Landings Company Eagle’s Nest
    • Access to Tournament Grounds
    • All-inclusive venue – food and full bar
    • Premium views of golf on #18 Green
    • Visit this link for tickets
  • Military Tickets and Hero Hut
    • Access to tournament grounds
    • Access to military exclusive venue on #17 Green
    • Includes complimentary food & beverage
    • Visit this link to claim a ticket