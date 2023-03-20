SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Several ticket options are available for the Club Car Championship, from general admission to the 518 Pass.
Keep reading for a look at all ticket options.
- General Admission
- Access to Tournament Grounds
- Access to Fan Zone 10 – 4 PM Friday – Sunday
- Saturday and Weekly tickets include access to Military Appreciation Day
- Saturday and Weekly tickets include general admission access to the Club Car Concert on the Range powered by Trojan Battery Company featuring Yacht Rock Revue
- Free admission for students (with a valid student ID) and children 17 and under (with a ticketed adult)
- Visit this link for tickets
- General Admission + VIP Concert
- Weekly access to Tournament Grounds
- Reserved VIP area near front of stage at Club Car Concert on the Range powered by Trojan Battery Company featuring Yacht Rock Revue
- All-inclusive venue at the concert – food and full bar
- Private VIP Restroom
- Visit this link for tickets
- Schooner Cove Suites
- Access to rooftop suite at signature Hole #5, Schooner Cove
- Comfortable outdoor seating
- Includes two (2) drinks per person, daily
- Tailgate bites provided by Publix
- Complimentary non-alcoholic beverages and water
- Visit this link for tickets
- The Landings Company Eagle’s Nest
- Access to Tournament Grounds
- All-inclusive venue – food and full bar
- Premium views of golf on #18 Green
- Visit this link for tickets
- Military Tickets and Hero Hut
- Access to tournament grounds
- Access to military exclusive venue on #17 Green
- Includes complimentary food & beverage
- Visit this link to claim a ticket