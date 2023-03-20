SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club is one of the premier events on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2023.
Held annually in Savannah, the championship features some of the brightest rising stars in the game.
Below, take a look at the schedule of featured events. For ticket information, visit this link.
Schedule
- Outrun Hunger Fore Kids Cafe 5K
- Open to the public
- Sunday, March 19 at 9 a.m.
- Deer Creek Course at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club
- First Tee Career Day
- Invitation only
- Monday, March 20 at 2 p.m.
- Dentistry for Children Junor Clinic presented by Birdie Ball
- Open to the public
- Monday, March 20 at 5:30 p.m.
- Deer Creek Practice Range
- Pro-Am Draft Party
- Invitation only
- Tuesday, March 21 at 6 p.m.
- Service Brewing Co.
- Skyway Capital Markets Pro-Am
- Invitation only
- Wednesday, March 22, all day
- Deer Creek Course at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club
- Opening Ceremony
- Invitation only
- Wednesday, March 22 at noon
- Round One
- Open to the public
- Thursday, March 23 at 9 a.m.
- Deer Creek Course at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club
- Round Two
- Open to the public
- Friday, March 24 at 9 a.m.
- Deer Creek Course at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club
- Executive Women’s Day
- Closed to the public
- Friday, March 24 at 9:30 a.m.
- The Landings Golf & Athletic Club
- Round Three and Military Appreciation Day
- Open to the public
- Saturday, March 25 at 9 a.m.
- Deer Creek Course at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club
- Club Car Concert on the Range
- Open to ticket holders
- Saturday, March 25 at 7 p.m.
- Seersucker Championship Sunday
- Open to the public
- Sunday, March 26 at 9 a.m.
- Deer Creek Course at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club