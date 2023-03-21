SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — When you look at the money list 9 of the top 10 players will compete this weekend.

And, 19 of the top 20 will be in the field. Overall there will be 156 players on the field.

Shad Tuten, who went to Armstrong State, is probably our best local shot.

“For the past probably four years,” Tuten said. “It’s been one of the top three best events of the year. In my opinion, the course is amazing. I fully expect it to be one of the stronger fields of the year. Somebody has to go play. Somebody has to play the best out of everyone and hopefully that week it’s me.”

He is currently ninth on the money list and is an Augusta native.

And, Joey Garber, gotta love his first name, is number 26 on the money list.

He attended UGA and is a current resident of St. Simmons Island.