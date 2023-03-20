SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Club Car Championship is gearing up for its third annual Fairways Fore Change event.

The event begins at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the Palmetto Clubhouse at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club.

Officials say Fairways Fore Change is designed to support inclusivity and diversity in golf. The goal is to address barriers that exist to making the sport more accessible.

“Helping to grow the game of golf and provide more access to this great sport, in Savannah and beyond, is a central mission of the Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club,” said Tournament Director Cheyenne Overby in a press release. “Fairways Fore Change provides a perfect platform for us to host some of golf’s leading dignitaries and help shine a light on the obstacles that stand in the way of that goal.”

For more information on how to attend Fairways Fore Change, contact coverby@clubcarchampionshipattlc.com.