SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Club Car Championship officially teed off Thursday with the first golfer taking hole one at 7:30 a.m. in the morning while the last hit the links at 2 p.m. in the afternoon.

It is a treat for the fans some of whom are seeing live golf for the first time.

“First time on the Korn Ferry. First time I’ve actually been able to attend one of these, so I’m really looking forward to it,” Becky Merola told News 3.

And I asked Becky what she liked best about the experience.

She said, “You just get a better feel for what the players are going through as they’re making their shot. It’s unlike any live event. It’s a little more interesting that way.”

The Club Car Championship is a part of the Korn Ferry Tour that started overseas back in February – one spectator tells me he’s excited to see some of his favorite golfers back in the state.

“This is the first event back in the states after they traveled to South America, Panama, and everything else,” Rich Dobbing said. “So it’s kind of a reboot of the season form. Because they had about a month off. I mean the weather is great and the setting is phenomenal.”

Rich also ran into an old friend he once caddie for.

Dobbing said, ” It’s fun, it’s fun. It can be intense at times. You know you gotta try to keep your emotions in check. And not let your player not get too high, not get too low. And John was just awesome to caddie for.”

Fans also say they’re glad to see how much The Club Car Championship has grown.

They say it’s a good way to learn about up-and-coming golfers that they could catch in a major tournament.

“It’s been great since we started participating in this event. It’s been great the whole time I think. The community embraces it and these are guys that you might see on TV next week on CBS, or NBC, or on the golf channel.”