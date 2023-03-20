SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Club Car Championship is offering free admission to all U.S. armed forces, veterans and first responders.

The sixth annual Korn Ferry Tour event is taking place from March 20 to 26 at the Landings Golf & Athletic Club.

Free admission is available Thursday, March 23 through Sunday, March 26.

Tickets extend to family members and dependants of all approved active duty, National Guard, military reserve service members, retirees, veterans and first responders.

For entry, a valid military/first responder ID must be provided along with the official free ticket.

