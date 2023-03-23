SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — This year the Club Car Championship teed off by honoring those who served in the military starting with a ceremonial tee shot by avid golf fan and U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Kurtis Lucas.

“As a competitive golfer, it’s always been my dream to be a professional. Sadly that didn’t work out because of my skill set,” Sgt. Lucas said. “And it’s just an absolute honor to be out here.”

Lucas was also just thankful that his one shot with all the eyes on him had everyone yelling “fore.”

“Little bit of added nerves going on there but it was—it was—absolutely what I could ask for. That could’ve been in someone’s back window and I didn’t want that to happen to anybody,” said Sgt. Lucas.

But Sgt. Lucas isn’t the only military member hitting the links. Other veterans had a chance to caddie for the pro golfers during the pro-am tournament.

“I’m a weekend golfer. So I love the game and the sport,” said military caddie John Tompkins. “It’s great to get out and basically kind of meet some of the up-and-coming professionals. And it’s exciting to be here at the event.”

Tompkins was caddying for Beau Hoge and says he’ll take advantage of the opportunity.

“I recognize that name from several PGA events so I’m excited. I mean I’m looking to…any tips that can help a weekend golfer, right.”

Finally, the military members I spoke to were just overwhelmed to continue to see the support from the savannah community.

“It’s a great time to be in the military. You know the community supports us. And it’s great to be a part of Savannah and the community,” Tompkins said.