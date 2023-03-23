SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Club Car Championship is more than just a golf tournament—it’s a culinary experience.

The food prepared by The Landings Senior Executive Chef Sam Brod is served to over 1,000 people a day. This means his team will end up serving over 7,000 people by the end of the tournament.

The team starts at 4:00 a.m. and, with clean up, they don’t finish until about 9:00 p.m. Chef Sam the staff has to split the shift in two.

He credits his staff for all their hard work. Chef Sam told News 3 where he draws his inspiration from.

“Mainly from using seasonal ingredients. But also trying to switch things up each day. So we use, what we call, internal themes, to plan for each different menu.”

He continued, “We have about 6 different menu concepts so we have to make sure all the food flows together.”

Some of the items on the menu on Thursday included steakhouse sliders made with filet mignon topped with pickled red onions, hollandaise and french-style mustard as well as a double-decker puffy taco with shrimp ceviche and an avocado mango relish.