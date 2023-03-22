SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — I mean the last statement literally, the grounds crew has put in 80 to 100 hour weeks to make sure the links are in pristine condition.

The major change this year is all 63 bunkers which include fairway and greenside bunkers received additional sand.

Players said last year that they were a little firm so the grounds crew made the adjustment.

“To the bunkers, we just added some additional sand and they were definitely in need,” Landings agronomist Tyson Husel said. “Last year, we were getting some comments as far as the firmness. So, we really dialed those in over the last six months. Other than that, not really any substantial changes. Green speeds is something that we were really working hard with the tour agronomists with the Korn Ferry Tour.

The first group tees off tomorrow at 7:25 a.m.

This group includes Shad Tuten.