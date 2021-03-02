Club Car Championship will allow general admission ticket sales

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) - Rodney Hill wanted more than just a top-flight football program; he wanted a top-flight education.

The Class of 2022 four-star prospect out of Bulloch Academy found both when he committed to Bronco Mendenhall and the University of Virginia on Feb. 24.

Hill is a multi-position weapon for the Gators, racking up 569 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns in just five games during the 2020 season, per MaxPreps. He took snaps at running back, wide receiver and defensive back.

He also plays basketball and runs track, finishing second in the 100-meter dash and fourth in the long jump as a sophomore at the GISA state track meet for class AAA.

Several Power Five programs offered Hill, including West Virginia, Tennessee and Michigan State.