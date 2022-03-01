SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Club Car Championship will make a full return this year and draw a bigger crowd than previous years.

The four-day, 72-hour, stoke-play competition will take place at The Landings Club on the Deer Creek Course.

Tuesday morning, during a press conference about the tournament, Brian Harman — a Savannah native and professional golfer — made his push for Savannah to have more events like the Club Car Championship.

“Savannah needs to be a hub for golf,” Harman said. “It’s a hub for travel. A hub for tourism. It’s a beautiful city. I loved growing up here. It needs more golf events because the citizens of Savannah will support it.”

For more information about the Club Car Championship and the tournament’s history click or tap here.