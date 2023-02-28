J.T. Poston (right) and Steven Fisk (left) both take questions at media day.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Club Car Championship tees off in about three weeks, and the anticipation around the Hostess City is starting to build up.

Tuesday, Morning at the Deer Creek Golf Course, tournament directors held their first 2023 press conference. After a few public “thank yous,” two professional golfers graced the stage for questions and interviews, J.T. Poston and former Georgia Southern standout Steven Fisk.

Both golfers explained the positive impact the Club Car Championship can have on their careers.

“If you’re coming out to the tournament, you are very well going to be watching some guys that are going to be playing on TV and winning the following year on the PGA Tour,” Poston said.

“I went to school really close to here,” Fisk said. “So, it’s nice to be back in the Lowcountry and kind of be in the Statesboro, Savannah kind of area, and get a little bit of hometown support.”

Round one of the tournament begins March 23.