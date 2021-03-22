Club Car Championship golfers instruct area kids

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Every time the Club Car Championships come to Savannah, people get excited for two reasons.

The first reason is the tournament, obviously.

The other is everything around the tournament: the pro-am, the parties, the scenery.

Kids always look forward to one pre-tournament event in particular: the annual youth clinic, which matches kids from seven to 17 up with tournament golfers for small-group training.

Some of the kids have come to the clinic for years and a few of the older ones even volunteer as standard-bearers.

It’s possible that some of them could be on the Korn Ferry Tour themselves someday and getting face time with a pro is something they won’t soon forget.

“It’s pretty cool just to get experience with the professional players out here,” said Ryan Sutherland, a high school student at New Hampstead. “It’s always good to work on your game. Little pointers out here are always pretty good, especially when it comes to picking up distance or hitting the club a little more solid.”