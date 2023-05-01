SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As soon as you finish your current golf tournament, it is time to start planning the next tournament.

This includes the Club Car Championship at The Landing Club. Tournament officials met a large number of sponsors at a luncheon. They discussed the new milestones the tournament achieved this year which includes raising $400,000 to give charitable donations in the Savannah area. The amount is the largest the championship has raised in a single year.

Club Car Championship Tournament Director, Cheyenne Overby Really said, “It was a rewarding day for us. The intent of the tournament is to give back more every single year and the bigger the tournament grows, the more we have the compacity to do that. So it was a fun day to be behind that mic.

In total, the tournament has raised $1.2 million since 2018