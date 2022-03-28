Events for the Club Car Championship teed off Monday with a Youth Instructional Clinic.

Career Day started at 8 a.m. then continued into the afternoon when children got the chance to swing their clubs. Around 4:30 p.m., children at the event had the opportunity to learn a few tips from pros.

“We like to have as many touchpoints as we can with kids, whether it’s coming out to a beautiful golf course like this [Deer Creek] just to experience what it’s like to be a golfer,” Joe Plecker, the director of golf for The Landing Club, said. “This is a really great sport they can play now and for the rest of their lives.”

After the Youth Instructional Clinic, the Pros vs. Pros Shootout teed off with golfers shooting five holes for exclusive bragging rights.

“It’s certainly fun because these guys are all serious when it comes to Thursday,” Spencer Scheeler, the head golf professional at The Landings Club, said. “A little bit before that they are able to get out here and scope the course and get a feel for the place.”