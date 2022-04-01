SKIDAWAY ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Friday provided much better conditions for the golfers at the Club Car Championship than Thursday did, and certain golfers took full advantage.



Erik Barnes was chief among those golfers, shooting a six-under 66 in his second round and moving to 13-under for the tournament. That puts him two strokes ahead of Beaufort’s Mark Anderson, who shot a five-under on day two and site at 11-under through 36 holes.



Both Barnes and Anderson have only shot one bogey.



“I’ve been hitting it well for the most part all year,” Barnes said. “My short game and putting have been solid. I’m just not risking too much on the holes where you feel like you can make a big number.”



“Thursday was kind of a day of survival,” Anderson said. “I played really well and shot a really good number. It could have gone either way, it’s one of those days where you could really shoot yourself out of it quickly or you can hang in there and I managed to do that.”



Anderson lives in Beaufort, South Carolina, a little more than an hour away from The Landings Club. He has the benefit of a healthy cheering section as he takes aim at the top of the leaderboard.



“It’s nice to be home,” Anderson said. “I can sleep in my own bed. That’s always a plus. It’s almost a home game for me. And I did have a good little crowd today. They didn’t want to brave the weather yesterday. But they were out and I’m sure there will be some more this weekend.”



Mark Hubbard trails both Anderson and Barnes in third place at -10. There’s a four-way tie for fourth place at -8 between Ryan Blaum, T.J. Vogel, Seonghyeon Kim and Grant Hirschman.



The cut line ended up being at two-under. Two other players with local ties cleared it: Armstrong State graduate Shad Tuten (-4) and St. Simons Island resident Joey Garber (-2).



Lots of other local players did not meet the cut, including St. Simons Island residents Davis Thompson (+1), Dalton Ward (+2) and Mookie DeMoss (+2). Georgia Southern graduate Steven Fisk carded a 78 after starting the tournament with a -2 to finish with a +4 overall. Country Day senior Reed Lotter missed the cut at +10.



The third round will start at 7:24 a.m. off the first tee, with golfers teeing off approximately every 10 minutes until 1:10 p.m. You can find a full list of tee times here.