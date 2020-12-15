Club Car announced as title sponsor of Savannah Golf Championship

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Golf Championship has entered a four-year partnership with Club Car that organizers say will provide more financial stability and change the name of the event.

“Our first year in 2018 leading into our third year and a global pandemic is certainly an interesting three year,” tournament director Cheyenne Overby said last Tuesday at the announcement. “To have their support means everything for the tournament and the longevity of this event in Savannah.”

Formally renamed to the Club Car Championship at The Landings Clubs, this marks the first title sponsor for Savannah’s Korn Ferry Tour stop.

“The Landings is an extraordinary partner and a fantastic venue that has become a favorite among our players,” Korn Ferry Tour president Alex Baldwin explained. “We’ve seen great competition and great champions behind it. We have a fantastic staff and team behind it that make this event truly special.”

The event will make its return to the Coastal Empire the week March 22-28, 2021. Sports director Greg Talbott brings you more from Tuesday’s announcement.