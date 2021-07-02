Clovers rely on depth in bid for NISA Cup

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) Timo Mesa grew up playing the beautiful game at Hilton Head Island High School before embarking on a pro career that took him to New York City and Dallas, among other places.



When he returned to Savannah to play for the Clovers in the United Premier Soccer League, he was surprised at how much the game had grown.



“When I was coming up it wasn’t big,” Mesa said. “Now there’s soccer everywhere.”



Edmund Eastick, a Clovers player who came to America from the U.K. to play college soccer at USC-Aiken, agrees.



“Even in 2011, when I flew over to America, I saw baseball fields, American football fields; now it’s just soccer fields, soccer fields, soccer fields,” Eastick said.



That growth has carved out a space for the Clovers, who have opened their season with back-to-back wins against Club Beaufort de Futbol and Middle Georgia United FC. Their combined goal differential in those wins is 9-1.



“We have a very deep squad this year,” Eastick said. “In previous years, we’ve had a great starting team but the bench drops off quite a lot. Now this year, we’ve got a deep bench, a lot of players coming out, the talent’s high, it’s strong.”



The Clovers have a match against Oceanway FC out of Jacksonville on Saturday, July 3 in Memorial Stadium as a final tune-up before the NISA Independent Cup.



Kickoff time for the match is 6 p.m. and tickets are available on the team’s website.