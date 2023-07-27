SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Clovers won a friendly against the Jax Lions on July 27 at Memorial Stadium.

The Clovers scored in the 30th minute off a penalty kick. The Lions committed a foul inside the box. The score was 1-0 Savannah at the half. In the second half, Savannah added two additional goals and surrendered two goals. Savannah won the match, 3-2.

The Jax Lions are a semi-professional team and are the current NEFSL Champions.

The next match for the Savannah Clovers is on the road against Chattanooga on Aug. 5.