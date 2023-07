SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Clovers lost their sixth straight match on July 5 at Memorial Stadium. The Clovers fell 1-0 to the defending NISA champs, the Michigan Stars FC.

The lone goal of the match came in the 22nd-second minute. Savannah’s goalie came up to make a play on the ball, he did not gain possession of the ball. This left the net wide open for an easy Michigan goal.

Savannah tries to snap their six-game losing streak on July 15 at home against Flower City Union at 7 p.m.