Claxton’s Shakari Denson commits to Ohio

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - The city of Savannah will play host to a new East Coast Hockey League franchise for the 2022-'23 season.

This story was first reported by the Savannah Morning News and then later confirmed by the city.

The as-of-yet unnamed team will be the first tenant in Savannah's new arena, which is scheduled for completion in 2022.

Savannah hosts the Enmarket Hockey Classic, a four-team college hockey tournament between Florida, Florida State, Georgia and Georgia Tech, every year at the Savannah Civic Center. Event organizers canceled it due to COVID-19 in 2021 and say they hope to bring it back in 2022.

There will be a press conference Tuesday morning with mayor Van Johnson in attendance, as well as representatives from the ECHL and the Savannah Sports Council, among others.

This is a developing story; we will have more updates as information becomes available.