City of Savannah cancels youth football season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The city of Savannah has decided to cancel the 2020 youth football season “out of an abundance of caution.”

The City is currently in phase one of its reopening plan amid increased concerns about COVID-19.

“The season was anticipated to occur as part of phase three of the city of Savannah’s phased re-opening plan, which is based on local data showing an ongoing decline in positive COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths,” a statement from the City reads.

As of Friday, the Coastal Health District reports a total of 2,335 positive cases in Chatham County. Just one week ago, the total was 1,601 and two weeks ago, 1,026.

City officials say Savannah’s top priority is the public’s safety and the safety of employees.

Savannah’s athletic facilities and fields remain closed at this time.

If conditions improve and the City is able to offer modified sports activities, that information will be forthcoming, officials say.