SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah City Amateur Golf Championships concluded on Tuesday by crowning the youth champions.



Among the winners were Kohki Maeda, who shot an even par through two rounds to capture the Boys 10-12 age group trophy.



“I did pretty bad on the back nine,” Maeda said. “I don’t know, I guess I did good enough on the first round that I managed to shoot even par. So, that’s nice.”



Maya Lilja-Vasquez captured the Girls 10-14 trophy, shooting three-over-par to claim victory.



“I feel really good,” Lila-Vasquez said. “I had a lot of fun. The course was great, and I think this was the best I played in a long time.”



The youth tournaments came after the adult championships concluded on Sunday. Patten Williams claimed the championship on the men’s side, while 15-year-old Madi Saxton of Guyton won the women’s trophy.