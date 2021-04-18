Cink cruises to third RBC Heritage championship

HILTON HEAD, S.c. (WSAV) – Stewart Cink found himself in a familiar place, putting on the tartan jacket, thanks to a masterful performance this week at the 53rd annual RBC Heritage.
Cink finished at 19-under, four shots clear of the field, to win his third trophy at Harbour Town. The PGA Tour veteran played near-perfect golf — picking up just three bogeys all week.
With this win, Cink joins Bryson DeChambeau as the only players to take home two victories on the PGA Tour this season. Cink previously won the RBC Heritage in 2000 and 2004.
After a 1-under final round, Savannah Christian graduate Brian Harman finished tied for 13th. Harman has now finished Top-15 in three consecutive events. The former University of Georgia start finished tied for 12th at the 2021 Masters Tournament and solo third at The PLAYERS Championship in March.
The following is a look at the final leaderboard as we wrap up our 2021 RBC Heritage coverage:
1st. Stewart Cink (-19)
T2. Emiliano Grillo (-15)
T2. Harold Varner III (-15)
T4. Maverick McNealy (-13)
T4. Corey Conners (-13)
T4. Matthew Fitzpatrick (-13)
WSAV sports director Andrew Goldstein sits down with golf insider Krista Dunton to talk about the 2021 RBC Heritage champion and what made his performance so impressive this week.