Christian Prep grad Harman tied for second at Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah native Brian Harman gave his hometown’s golf fans an extra reason to be excited for the rest of the tournament with his opening round performance Monday.



Harman, a Christian Prep graduate, shot a three-under 69 to end day one of The Masters tied for second with Hideki Matsuyama. The only golfer ahead of Harman is tournament leader Justin Rose, who shot a seven-under 65.



“The golf course is playing really difficult and I was able to get some good up and downs,” Harman said. “On that stretch on five and six and seven, I was able to hang in there and make a couple of putts.”



Harman managed an even par on the front nine, but came on strong through the latter part of his round, birdying three of his last six holes. He sunk a 12-foot-birdie putt on 18 to finish his round. The only blemish on Harman’s resume was a bogey on the par 4 ninth hole.

Making his third appearance at @TheMasters (MC/2015, T44/2018), former University of Georgia standout Brian Harman carded an opening-round 3-under 69.



Two of Harman’s three top-10 finishes this season have come in his last two starts (T3/@THEPLAYERSChamp, T5/@DellMatchPlay. — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) April 8, 2021



The SCPS alum said contending with wind speed and direction was a big factor in his round.



“You get down there around Amen Corner it’s just so hard to read that wind,” Harman said. “If you’ve got kind of an in between number, it’s easy to be uncommitted.”



Harman has played in two Masters tournaments before: once in 2018 and once in 2015. He finished at four-over-par both times, but he did so after making the cut in his most recent attempt. Harman shot a final round 69 in 2018, his best score coming into this year’s tournament.



“The last two times I’ve played it, I’ve certainly looked forward to it,” Harman said. “Maybe I prepared too much for it. I know the course pretty well, I’ve played around here a bunch of times, it’s just a matter of having my game ready.”



Harman’s second round will tee off at 12:12 p.m. on Friday, April 9.