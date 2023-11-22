SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah State swept the inaugural River Rivalry with USC-Beaufort on Nov. 21 at Enmarket Arena.

In the men’s game, USC-Beaufort came out of the gate strong and held a 41-32 halftime advantage. However, in the second half, they were outscored by 20 points as they fell, 80-69. The win was Savannah State’s first of the year. They are 1-1. For USC-Beaufort, it was their first loss of the year. They are now 3-1.

In the women’s game, USC-Beaufort and Savannah State were separated by three points at the end of the first quarter. However., in the second and third quarters, Savannah State was able to create turnovers, which led to transition baskets. The final score was 81-53.

USC-Beaufort is in its first year of having a basketball program. They played their first basketball back on Nov. 11.