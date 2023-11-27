SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah State Men’s and Women’s program picked up their first conference wins of the year at Tiger Arena on Nov. 27 against Central State.

On the women’s side, Savannah State overcame a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory, 73-62. Savannah State had already played one SIAC game and loss to Kentucky State, 82-75, on Nov. 25. The next game for the women is Dec. 2 at home against Georgia Southwestern State at 4 p.m.

On the men’s side, this was their conference opener. The men also overcame a second-half deficit to secure a win, 72-68. The next game for the men is on the road against Miles on Dec. 4.