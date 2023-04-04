SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Southern men’s golfer Ben Carr will play his first and second rounds at the 2023 Masters with Bernhard Langer and Mito Pereira.

In the first round, the fifth-year senior will be in Group 19, which tees off at 11:42 a.m. EST Thursday. In the second round, he will be in Group 4 and tee off at 8:36 a.m. EST Friday.

The top 50 players and ties advance to the weekend.

Carr is an amateur who earned his way into the field after finishing as the runner-up in the 2022 U.S. Amateur in August.

Carr is one of seven amateurs in the field.