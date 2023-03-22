AUGUSTA, Ga. (WSAV) — The Masters is two weeks away and of course, locally, all eyes will be on Georgia Souther’s Ben Carr as he tees it up as with some of the greatest golfers in the sport.

Carr spoke with the media and said he’s been to Augusta three times recently, twice just to look around and once to play. The Colombus native said he shot 70 in his practice round

The fifth-year senior said he will have Donald Cooper as his caddy on the bag.

Cooper has been a caddy at Augusta National for a while and has caddied for professionals like Lucas Glover. During the par three contest, Carr said he will not play those pin placements.

But, he will play where he expects the pin during the tournament.

“I think it’s really important to get comfortable with certain areas of the green where the holes will be,” Carr said. “Just comfortable with the slopes and the break of the putt and where you want to leave it around the green. [The pin placements] are pretty predictable. They really don’t switch it up a ton. I think every now and then they throw in a curve ball at you, but it’s pretty consistent.”

As fate would have it, Georgia Southern’s men’s golf team will compete in the Haskins Awards Invitational in Augusta the weekend before.