Can’t wait for Cam: Area high school teams prepare for 7 on 7 tournament

The Cam Newton Foundation is bringing its 7 on 7 tournament to Savannah and high school football players are chomping at the bit to prove themselves in front of the Carolina Panthers star quarterback.

Cam Newton will be at Jennifer Ross Soccer Complex as the tournament, featuring 24 area teams, kicks off Friday morning.

The school of the winning team receives $2,500 to go towards football gear. Round robin play takes place Friday to determine Saturday’s playoff seeding. The championship will be played Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium.

Admission is $15 for both Friday and Saturday or $10 for a single day. The tournament starts Friday morning at 9:30 a.m. at the Jennifer Ross Soccer Complex.

WSAV caught up with two area teams as they prepared for the 7 on 7 tournament.