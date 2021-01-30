Camden County takes home wrestling tite, seven area teams compete in duals championships

(WSAV) – Camden County athletes are bringing some hardware back to Kingsland after winning a wrestling state title Saturday afternoon.
The Bruins wrestling squad took down West Forsyth in the GHSA 7A dual finals to take home its seventh straight state championship.
Six other area teams also competed in championship weekend: Richmond Hill, Brunswick, Ware County, Vidalia, Toombs County, and Screven County. The Vidalia Indians, fresh off the first region title in program history, finished fourth in the 2A dual finals. Brunswick also finished fourth in the 6A dual finals.