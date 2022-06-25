SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Calvary Day defensive tackle Terry Simmons announced his commitment to Duke University on Saturday afternoon in his school’s gymnasium.



Simmons chose Duke over UCF and Georgia Tech. He was also considering Wake Forest and Northwestern as recently as last month.



He will join former Benedictine wide receiver Trent Broadnax as a member of the Blue Devils.



Widely regarded to be one of the best defensive players in the Coastal Empire, Simmons accumulated 67 tackles and 19 tackles for loss with the Cavaliers last season.



247Sports rated Simmons as a three-star prospect and one of the top 75 players in all of Georgia.



Calvary Day opens its football season on Friday, Aug. 19 against Islands High School.