Calvary’s Juwan Johnson signs letter of intent to Mercer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Calvary Day excelled on the football field this year with a surprisingly young team, but it did have a solid dose of senior leadership in defensive back Juwan Johnson.



Johnson won’t be around the Cavaliers next year, but their loss is Mercer’s gain, as Johnson signed his letter of intent to play football with the Bears.

“I was very comfortable,” Johnson said about his visit to Mercer. “It felt like home and it’s very close for my family to come up and watch me play. I can go home whenever I want to. They use me well; on my official visit they showed me how they use me on their defense and I like that.”



Johnson chose Mercer over Army and Gardner-Webb, among other offers. He played a big role on the Calvary defense as a senior, racking up 36 tackles and five interceptions.



Among other people, Johnson credited his mom and dad for making the sacrifices that allowed him to become a Division I football player.



“They’ve done a lot for me, more than I can explain. They’ve always been there for me. They’re my rocks.”



Calvary’s defense figures to be a dominant unit in the 2022 season even without Johnson; the Cavaliers return multiple Division I prospects such as defensive tackle Terry Simmons and linebacker Troy Ford.



Johnson is fully confident that they can carry on the Calvary Day legacy.



“They have a very bright future. In a year, I see them all at Division I schools, signing and doing exactly what I just did here today.”