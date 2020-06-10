Calvary Day’s Tolbert signs with Brewton-Parker for basketball

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – In an otherwise rainy, dreary day in Savannah, there was a bright spot at Calvary Day school as Jordan Tolbert signed to play basketball at Brewton-Parker College.

The combo guard admitted he had some nerves headed into his signing day.

“It has to be butterflies,” Tolbert said, “Even though it’s signing a piece of paper it’s still signing my future.”

Tolbert said the Barons approached him towards the end of his senior season with the Cavaliers. Their continued interest in him during the offseason and the layout of their campus made the difference in his decision.

“It’s more of a family feel and smaller classes,” Tolbert explained, “It will be easier to learn there.”

He’s a quick 2-hour trip from home, making it easy for family and friends to come watch him play. Tolbert’s high school coach said his presence on the team will be dearly missed.

“I feel like one of my own is leaving,” Calvary Day boys basketball coach Chad Carver said, “I’ve had Jordan for four years and I can’t say enough about his charisma and attitude and the way he was brought up is such a credit to his family.”

Carver said Tolbert kept his head down and worked hard to fix any weaknesses in his games. When asked what he brought to the Barons’ program and its fans, Tolbert’s answer was simple.

“My all out effort. Everything I’ve got.”