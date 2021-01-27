Calvary Day’s Johnson adds another accolade to impressive track career

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Dononvan Johnson hasn’t even entered high school yet and he is grabbing national attention for his resume on the track.

Last weekend, Johnson won gold in the 60-meter dash finals at the Coach O indoor T&F Invitational. His winning time of 7.26 seconds was .11 seconds faster than then next competitor. At the same invitational, Johnson ran the 200-meter dash in 23.56 seconds and won 6th place.

We first brought you his story back in 2018 when Johnson, then 12 years old, posted impressive times at a meet in Gainsville, Florida. Then, in 2019, we told you about the special bond Johnson forms with his dad on the track and his preparation for the AAU Junior Olympics.

Johnson will be an incoming freshman at Calvary Day and, along with his track & field aspirations, hopes to play a big role for the football team as a running back.

Sports director Andrew Goldstein brings you the latest updated to Johnson’s story.