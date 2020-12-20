Calvary Day wins, Richmond Hill falls in GHSA flag football quarterfinals

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A pair of area flag football teams took the field in the GHSA quarterfinals this weekend.

The Calvary Day Cavaliers, fueled by a rock-solid defense and touchdown from Emma Crosby, took down Harris County 7-0 Saturday afternoon to earn a spot in the Final Four. Richmond Hill’s Maddie Ward put together an impressive performance with two interceptions on defense, but the Wildcats were unable to take down a tough Northside team and fell 12-0 on Friday night.

WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete brings you the highlights from both games.

