Calvary Day volleyball sweeps Country Day

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Calvary Day volleyball squad is back in the win column after sweeping Savannah Country Day Monday afternoon.

The Cavs downed the Hornets in straight sets 25-17, 25-15, 25-11 to move above .500 in region play.

Calvary Day (12-12, 2-1) have a quick turnaround as they prepare to host two matches tomorrow evening. The Cavs will play Effingham County at 5 p.m. followed by a match against Richmond Hill at 7 p.m.

Savannah Country Day (2-18, 0-2) will have to wait until Thursday evening for its next match. The Hornets host Calvary Day for “Pink Night” Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

WSAV’s Connor DelPrete brings you the highlights from Tippett Gym.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WSAV Blitz Facebook

WSAV Blitz

WSAV Blitz Twitter

Trending Stories