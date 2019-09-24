Calvary Day volleyball sweeps Country Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Calvary Day volleyball squad is back in the win column after sweeping Savannah Country Day Monday afternoon.

The Cavs downed the Hornets in straight sets 25-17, 25-15, 25-11 to move above .500 in region play.

Calvary Day (12-12, 2-1) have a quick turnaround as they prepare to host two matches tomorrow evening. The Cavs will play Effingham County at 5 p.m. followed by a match against Richmond Hill at 7 p.m.

Savannah Country Day (2-18, 0-2) will have to wait until Thursday evening for its next match. The Hornets host Calvary Day for “Pink Night” Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

WSAV’s Connor DelPrete brings you the highlights from Tippett Gym.