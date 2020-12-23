Calvary Day, Portal flag football advance to state championship

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) – The Calvary Day flag football team scored the game-deciding touchdown with just one minute left and the Cavaliers punched their ticket to the 5A-A state championship Tuesday afternoon with a 14-12 win over Northside-Columbus.

“It’s great and it keeps us pushing, to keep playing, and keep that energy alive,” senior running back Nevaeh Hamilton said after the game. “We didn’t expect to have this big of a turnout it is just amazing to have this much support.”

The Portal Panthers took the field Tuesday evening and beat Greenbrier — setting up a matchup between two Coastal Empire teams in the title game. In its first year as a sanctioned sport within the Georgia High School Association, flag football has appeared to take southeast Georgia by storm and school officials hope it continues to grow.

“You look at this environment, playing behind a facility like [Mercedes-Benz Stadium], and getting to play next week in a state championship environment at Georgia State in front of everyone,” Calvary Day athletic director Chad Griffin explained. “I think [the GHSA] is doing a tremendous job and hopefully more and more teams, I think you had close to 100 teams in the state of Georgia do it this year, and with Title IX it’s a great sport to have and I am glad we are able to do it.”

The Cavaliers and Panthers will face off in the state championship. Monday at noon in Atlanta. The WSAV sports team will bring you updates from this southeast Georgia battle on-air and online.