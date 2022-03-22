SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Troy Ford Jr. sat in front of six hats and dozens of people on Tuesday afternoon at Calvary Day School, on the precipice of making his college decision.



After a short speech, he reached for the grey South Carolina Gamecocks hat in front of him. He picked it up, put it down and then grabbed for the hat on the far left of the table, the one that said “UCF” on the front.



That’s how Ford, a three-star linebacker recruit in the Class of 2023, chose the Knights over five other schools: South Carolina, Missouri, Arkansas, Auburn and Cincinnati.

“It was just a great relationship with the coaches and with the location and the upcoming players,” Ford Jr. said. “The players and the coaches all welcomed me as family and that’s what I love about them.”



“We were fishing on campus and I just had this overwhelming feeling that this was the place for me. I made the decision the next day and told them I wanted to commit and so it was a done deal after that.”



Troy’s mom Jenn told WSAV that she appreciated how committed the Knights were to building a relationship with the whole family, not just her son.

On the family point: I was told that @UCF_Football really built a relationship with Troy's parents, sent stuff along for Mother's Day, etc.



That spoke volumes to Troy, who was already inclined to go somewhere not too far from Savannah.



“I made sure to pick a place that was kind of close to home. UCF and Orlando is a perfect place for them if they want to come down and visit.”



Ford Jr. has long been one of the most recruited prospects in Savannah and an anchor on the Cavaliers’ defense. He racked up 51 tackles for Calvary Day last year, 13 of them for loss, and four sacks.



UCF has been busy in the South Georgia recruiting scene in recent years, adding Ware County quarterback Thomas Castellanos and Southeast Bulloch wide receiver Tyler Griffin to their ranks for the Class of 2022.



Calvary Day claimed an undefeated region championship in 2021 and made it to the third round of the state playoffs before falling to Fellowship Christian, 24-14, in the playoffs. The Cavaliers are projected to return almost all of their starters from that team.