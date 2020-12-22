Calvary Day flag football tackles playoffs, stereotypes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – After being told “girls can’t play football” their whole lives, a group of athletes at Calvary Day School took advantage of a golden opportunity to flip the script.

“Everyone wants it and everyone wants to win,” Mahkayla Premo, member of the school’s new flag football team, said. “Everyone is on the same page. Like state championship, that’s what we are chasing.”

The Georgia High School Association made flag football a sanctioned sport late last year. It didn’t take much convincing for these girls, tired of watching the boys have all the fun Friday nights, to sign up for the team’s inaugural season.

“I’ve always liked to be out there. Of course, I don’t want to be tackled,” Premo said with a smile. “So, when flag football came around, it was the perfect opportunity.”

The chance to prove some people wrong wasn’t lost on the team either.

“I can get out there, I can do that,” Nevaeh Hamilton explained. “This is our chance to prove them wrong and prove everyone that has that stereotype that ‘girls can’t play football’. We can and it can be enjoyable to watch.”

Riding an offense that thrives off the hook and ladder, an exciting trick play meant to fool the defense, Calvary Day is just won win away from a state title berth.

“I’m nervous about it, but I’m also pumped,” Hamilton added. “Hopefully that nervous energy will turn into good energy on the field.”

The Cavaliers will hit the road to take on Northside-Columbus in the GHSA 5A-A Final Four Wednesday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. at the Home Depot Backyard fields outside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.