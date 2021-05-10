Calvary Day flag football receives state championship rings

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Monday morning, four months after walking off the field as champions, players on the Calvary Day flag football team finally got their state championship rings and put the finishing touches on a historic season.

“We are the only team that can say we did this,” senior Maggie Presley said. “We are the first [flag football] team to take home a championship.”

In its inaugural season, the Cavaliers quickly picked up the game’s nuances and didn’t lose a single matchup on their way to a 6-0 win over Portal in the GHSA A-5A state title game in Atlanta last December. Junior star Mahkayla Premo, who assured us the ring fit perfectly, said Monday’s ceremony represented months of hard work.

“They gave us the support we need and the recognition that we deserve,” junior star Mahkayla Premo explained. “This is going to be big. I can’t wait to see what happens with this sport years from now.”

Forget years from now — how about what happens with this sport right now? Shortly after the ceremony, senior Nevaeh Hamilton signed a letter of intent to play flag football at Warner University on scholarship.

Hamilton, when I talked to her in January: “This is our chance to prove them wrong and prove everyone that has that stereotype that ‘girls can’t play football’. We can and it can be enjoyable to watch” pic.twitter.com/mcIe8PhSyq — Connor DelPrete (@WSAVConnorD) May 10, 2021

According to athletic director Chad Griffin, the NAIA school out of Lake Wales, Florida had money to use on flag football scholarships and noticed Hamilton during the Cavaliers’ magical playoff run.

“It was crazy actually being able to go out and play this sport and be the first to do it and prove to people that we can do it without stereotypes,” Hamilton said. “Just to prove that not only can a boy do it, but a female can too.”